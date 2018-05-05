Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits again Saturday
Villar is not in the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.
It will be Villar's second straight day on the bench, with Hernan Perez getting the start at second in his place. Villar is hitting a mediocre .277/.313/.340 with a homer and six steals through 99 plate appearances so far this season.
More News
