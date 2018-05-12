Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits yet against Saturday

Villar is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Villar has now sat for three straight games and seven of the last eight. Hernan Perez has been penciled in for the last three and appears to be the Brewers' primary second baseman at the moment. Villar is hitting just .267/.308/.327, though Perez's .253/.273/.387 line isn't much better.