Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Stationed on bench Sunday
Villar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Villar -- who is slashing .273/.304/.333 this season -- will sit for the third time in the past six games as the Brewers close out their four-game series against the Marlins. Hernan Perez will take over at second base and bat sixth.
