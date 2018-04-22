Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Stationed on bench Sunday

Villar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Villar -- who is slashing .273/.304/.333 this season -- will sit for the third time in the past six games as the Brewers close out their four-game series against the Marlins. Hernan Perez will take over at second base and bat sixth.

