Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Steals eighth base

Villar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Villar started just once in an eight-game stretch between May 4-12, but he was in the lineup the next day and has started at second base in every game since, so it's clear he is back in manager Craig Counsell's good graces, regardless of the reason that led to him temporarily being benched. Villar is hitting .319/.365/.468 in May and has just one error this month, so he figures to continue seeing regular action at the keystone for the Brewers for now.