Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Suffers minor calf injury

Villar exited Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Cubs with a minor calf injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Villar beat out an infield single in the eighth inning and didn't appear to suffer an obvious injury, but nonetheless left the field under his own power after a short talk with the athletic trainer. The Brewers could elect to keep the 27-year-old out of Wednesday's lineup with an off day Thursday providing an additional day of rest, but he doesn't seem poised for a prolonged absence regardless.

