Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Swipes 12th base

Villar went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.

Since the end of May, Villar has seen his average drop from .273 to .258 with just four stolen bags during that span. The 27-year-old infielder has struggled to repeat his 2016 success where he stole 62 bases and drilled 19 long balls; to this point, his combined 2017 and 2018 home run and stolen base numbers are still lower than his 2016 totals.