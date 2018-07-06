Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Swipes 12th base
Villar went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.
Since the end of May, Villar has seen his average drop from .273 to .258 with just four stolen bags during that span. The 27-year-old infielder has struggled to repeat his 2016 success where he stole 62 bases and drilled 19 long balls; to this point, his combined 2017 and 2018 home run and stolen base numbers are still lower than his 2016 totals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.