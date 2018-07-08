Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Swipes 13th base, scores twice

Villar went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, stolen base and two runs scored Sunday against the Braves.

Villar got a rare opportunity to leadoff and took advantage with his box score filling effort. The stolen base was his 13th of the season and third since June 27. The addition of Brad Miller and Tyler Saladino's return to health have squeezed Villar out of everyday playing time, but his aggressiveness on the basepaths gives him a baseline of value.