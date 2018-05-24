Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Takes seat Thursday
Villar will hit the bench for Thursday's series opener against the Mets.
Villar gets the day off as Tyler Saladino will play second and bat seventh. He's been heating up at the plate recently, hitting .348 with two RBI and three walks over his past seven games.
More News
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Steals eighth base•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Tallies season-high three hits•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits yet against Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Held out Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits for fourth straight game•
