Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Tallies season-high three hits

Villar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, stolen base and three runs in the Brewers' 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

It was the most productive outing of the young campaign for Villar, who registered a season-high hit total while recording a home run and stolen base for the first time in the same contest. Prior to starting Monday and in Sunday's series finale against the Rockies, Villar had been on the bench for the past three games, but his performance against Arizona might be enough for him to temporarily reclaim steady at-bats. He'll still need to produce well in order to hold off Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia for playing time in the middle infield.