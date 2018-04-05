Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Two more hits in Wednesday's loss
Villar went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Cardinals.
He's now hit safely in five straight games and the steal was his second of the season, but Villar also committed two errors at second base Wednesday. His good start at the plate is encouraging after last year's .241/.293/.372 line, but further sloppy efforts with his glove could open the door for Hernan Perez and Eric Sogard to cut into Villar's playing time.
