Lyles (7-7) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks and one strikeout across five innings while earning a victory against the Pirates on Monday

As he returned to PNC Park, Lyles once again ran into home-run trouble. He gave up 12 homers in his last eight starts with the Pirates before getting traded last week, and he tossed up two more home runs Tuesday although it led to just three runs and only one earned. Behind a strong offensive performance from the Brewers, Lyles was able to beat his old club, improving his record back to .500. He also has a 4.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 92.1 innings this season. Lyles will start again Saturday at home against the Rangers.