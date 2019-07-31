Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Lyles would start Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

As anticipated, Milwaukee won't waste much time to break the newly-acquired right-hander into its injury-depleted rotation. Lyles' results since the All-Star break haven't been encouraging -- he's surrendered 16 runs (13 earned) on 18 hits and six walks over eight frames -- but the Brewers will probably be pleased enough if he can merely eat some innings in his team debut. The 28-year-old likely won't warrant much attention outside of NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.

