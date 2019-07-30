Manager Craig Counsell said that he expects Lyles to start Wednesday's game in Oakland, Bryan Dee of ESPN Milwaukee reports.

Lyles was lined up to start for the Pirates on his normal four days' rest Monday before those plans were scrapped when he was dealt to the Brewers. Milwaukee will waste little time plugging Lyles into its rotation, which has been hit hard by injuries over the past couple of weeks. After submitting a 3.71 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through his first 13 starts with the Pirates, Lyles has been shelled in three of his past four turns, yielding 23 runs (20 earned) on 28 hits -- including eight home runs -- and seven walks over 12 innings.