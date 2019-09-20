Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Fans nine in no-decision
Lyles did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win over the Padres, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine across 4.2 innings.
Aside from serving up a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the fourth inning, Lyles looked dominant Thursday, allowing just one earned run for the third straight game. On the down side, the 28-year-old failed to complete five innings to get the win, tossing 92 pitches in the effort. Even still, Lyles improves to a 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 140:53 K:BB on the season. He'll take the hill again on Wednesday against Cincinnati.
