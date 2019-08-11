Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Fans nine in strong outing
Lyles (7-8) yielded one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking the loss against Texas.
Lyles held Texas off the board until a seventh-inning sac fly. He was on his way to going 3-0 in three starts with Milwaukee since being acquired from the Pirates but his offense couldn't get anything going against Mike Minor. The nine punchouts were his highest since May 12. In 17 innings since the trade, the 28-year-old right-hander owns a 1.59 ERA while allowing just two long balls. Lyles will take the mound in Washington next Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...