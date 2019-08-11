Lyles (7-8) yielded one run on three hits and four walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking the loss against Texas.

Lyles held Texas off the board until a seventh-inning sac fly. He was on his way to going 3-0 in three starts with Milwaukee since being acquired from the Pirates but his offense couldn't get anything going against Mike Minor. The nine punchouts were his highest since May 12. In 17 innings since the trade, the 28-year-old right-hander owns a 1.59 ERA while allowing just two long balls. Lyles will take the mound in Washington next Sunday.