Lyles (10-8) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits over 6.1 innings while striking out two.

It's his third quality start in seven trips to the mound since coming over to Milwaukee, and Lyles' 2.56 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through 38.2 innings during that stretch -- not to mention his 5-1 record -- have helped keep the Brewers' playoff aspirations alive. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Monday in Miami.