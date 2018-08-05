Lyles was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lyles came off the disabled list last week from a forearm injury and is now heading to join his new team after a few appearances out of the Padres' bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely enter the Brewers' bullpen group, but could be utilized as a starter, as well. However, Lyles had much more success as a reliever with the Padres this season with a 3.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, compared to a 4.79 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in eight starts.