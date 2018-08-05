Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Heading to Milwaukee
Lyles was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lyles came off the disabled list last week from a forearm injury and is now heading to join his new team after a few appearances out of the Padres' bullpen. The 27-year-old will likely enter the Brewers' bullpen group, but could be utilized as a starter, as well. However, Lyles had much more success as a reliever with the Padres this season with a 3.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, compared to a 4.79 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in eight starts.
More News
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Reinstated from DL•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Will be activated Sunday•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Hit hard in second rehab outing•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Could face hitters over weekend•
-
Padres' Jordan Lyles: Throws bullpen session Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...