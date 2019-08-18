Lyles didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 15-14 extra-innings win over the Nationals, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings while striking out four.

Juan Soto and Adam Eaton both took the right-hander deep, and he needed 83 pitches (52 strikes) to record just 12 outs -- a fitting beginning to a wild 14-inning affair that wrecked ratios on both staffs. Lyles will take a 4.96 ERA and 108:44 K:BB through 103.1 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against Arizona.