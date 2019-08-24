Lyles (8-8) picked up the win in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Diamondbacks, walking two batters and striking out five over six no-hit, scoreless innings.

Devin Williams ruined the potential combined no-no in the seventh inning after Lyles had hit the showers, but that takes nothing away from the right-hander's fantastic performance. Lyles has given the Brewers two quality starts in five trips to the mound since joining their rotation, and he'll carry a 4.69 ERA and 113:46 K:BB through 109.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Cardinals.