Lyles was added to the Brewers' active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Lyles will take the roster spot of Matt Albers (hamstring), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. The right-hander, who compiled a 4.29 ERA across 71.1 innings with the Padres this season, will slide into a middle relief role for his new team.

More News
Our Latest Stories