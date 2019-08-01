Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Solid in win
Lyles (6-7) earned the win Wednesday after holding the A's to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.
Making his first start with the Brewers following a trade from the Pirates on July 29, Lyles turned in a solid performance without issuing any walks or home runs to pick up his sixth win of the season. The right-hander had previously been traded to the Brewers in 2018 for bullpen purposes but is expected to maintain a spot in the rotation this time around. Lyles will carry a 5.15 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 94:35 K:BB into his next start Monday at Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Confirmed to start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Traded to Milwaukee•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Roughed up again•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Struggles again against Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...