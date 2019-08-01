Lyles (6-7) earned the win Wednesday after holding the A's to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

Making his first start with the Brewers following a trade from the Pirates on July 29, Lyles turned in a solid performance without issuing any walks or home runs to pick up his sixth win of the season. The right-hander had previously been traded to the Brewers in 2018 for bullpen purposes but is expected to maintain a spot in the rotation this time around. Lyles will carry a 5.15 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 94:35 K:BB into his next start Monday at Pittsburgh.