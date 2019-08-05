Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Sticking in rotation
Lyles is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Pirates.
After serving up 12 home runs in his final eight starts with the Pirates before being traded to the Brewers, Lyles tightened up his command in his Milwaukee debut last week. The spacious confines in Oakland surely helped Lyles' cause as he tossed five innings of one-run ball, but he could run into more trouble while returning to his old stomping grounds in Pittsburgh in his second start with his new club. Over his 45.2 innings at PNC Park this season, Lyles submitted a 5.52 ERA while allowing opposing hitters to post a .386 wOBA.
