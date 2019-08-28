Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Strikes out nine in win
Lyles (9-8) struck out nine while allowing one run on six hits with one walk across 5.1 innings to earn a victory against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Before the trade deadline, Lyles hadn't struck out at least nine batters in a start since May 17, but he's now reached nine punchouts twice in his last four outings. He's also yielded just one run in his last 11.1 innings. Overall, Lyles owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 114.2 innings with the Pirates and Brewers this season. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Astros on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start