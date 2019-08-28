Lyles (9-8) struck out nine while allowing one run on six hits with one walk across 5.1 innings to earn a victory against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Before the trade deadline, Lyles hadn't struck out at least nine batters in a start since May 17, but he's now reached nine punchouts twice in his last four outings. He's also yielded just one run in his last 11.1 innings. Overall, Lyles owns a 4.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 114.2 innings with the Pirates and Brewers this season. He is scheduled to pitch next against the Astros on Tuesday.