Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Throws six good innings for win
Lyles (11-8) earned the win Saturday against St. Louis after allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings, striking out four while giving up six hits.
The Cardinals scored one on a Tommy Edman homer in the second inning and another on a throwing error in the same frame, but Lyles never let them seriously threaten for the rest of his outing. He's now given up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts, improving his ERA to 4.25.
More News
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Walks three in short outing•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Grabs 10th win in quality start•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: No-hits Arizona for six innings•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Hit hard in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Fans nine in strong outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...