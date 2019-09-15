Lyles (11-8) earned the win Saturday against St. Louis after allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings, striking out four while giving up six hits.

The Cardinals scored one on a Tommy Edman homer in the second inning and another on a throwing error in the same frame, but Lyles never let them seriously threaten for the rest of his outing. He's now given up two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts, improving his ERA to 4.25.