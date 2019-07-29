Lyles was traded from Pittsburgh to Milwaukee on Monday in exchange for prospect Cody Ponce, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers are replicating a trade from last season, when they acquired Lyles as a bullpen piece for the stretch run. He's likely to be a starter this time around, with Freddy Peralta pitching out of the bullpen and Brandon Woodruff (oblique), Jhoulys Chacin (lat), Jimmy Nelson (elbow) and Corbin Burnes (shoulder) all injured. Lyles' 5.36 in 17 starts for Pittsburgh this season is worse than he deserves according to his peripherals, though his 4.81 FIP isn't particularly encouraging. Moving from PNC Park to Miller Park is unlikely to help bring his ERA down. Since Lyles was scheduled to start the Pirates' game Monday against the Reds, the team will now need to break in a new rotation member on short notice. Expect Lyles to make his Brewers debut either Tuesday or Wednesday in Oakland.