Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Traded to Milwaukee
Lyles was traded from Pittsburgh to Milwaukee on Monday in exchange for prospect Cody Ponce, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
The Brewers are replicating a trade from last season, when they acquired Lyles as a bullpen piece for the stretch run. He's likely to be a starter this time around, with Freddy Peralta pitching out of the bullpen and Brandon Woodruff (oblique), Jhoulys Chacin (lat), Jimmy Nelson (elbow) and Corbin Burnes (shoulder) all injured. Lyles' 5.36 in 17 starts for Pittsburgh this season is worse than he deserves according to his peripherals, though his 4.81 FIP isn't particularly encouraging. Moving from PNC Park to Miller Park is unlikely to help bring his ERA down. Since Lyles was scheduled to start the Pirates' game Monday against the Reds, the team will now need to break in a new rotation member on short notice. Expect Lyles to make his Brewers debut either Tuesday or Wednesday in Oakland.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Roughed up again•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Struggles again against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Stumbles against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Set for Saturday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...
-
Gauging Bichette's, Stroman's value
The busy Blue Jays are moving a top trade asset and promoting their top prospect. Scott White...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start