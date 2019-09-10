Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Walks three in short outing
Lyles allowed a run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Monday, striking out three batters in Monday's win over Miami. He did not factor n the decision.
Lyles was pretty ineffective all night but held Miami scoreless until the fifth inning and lowered his season ERA to 4.38. He's now allowed two or fewer runs seven of his eight starts since being traded to the Brewers. He'll face the Cardinals on the road Saturday.
