Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Called up to Milwaukee
Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Lopez will come up to the big leagues for the second time this season to provide a fresh bullpen arm. The former pitching prospect made one appearance in his last cup of coffee with Milwaukee, logging three innings of one-run ball. He'll take Zach Davies' (shoulder) spot on the active roster.
