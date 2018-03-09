Lopez will pitch out of the bullpen for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lopez transitioned from the rotation to the bullpen for Double-A Biloxi in the middle of the 2017 season, but reportedly entered spring camp with the opportunity to work as a starter. That decision was under discussion throughout the first couple weeks of camp and now it's become apparent that he will remain a reliever for the foreseeable future. During 39 appearances with Biloxi last year, he posted a 4.30 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 104.2 innings.