Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Lopez logged two scoreless innings for the Brewers on Saturday in his only appearance since his June 12 call-up. Though he struck out four batters, Lopez played with fire a bit, allowing five baserunners via three walks and two base knocks. The Brewers will essentially make a bullpen swap here, returning Lopez to the minors in favor of a fresh, right-handed arm in Adrian Houser, who was recalled in a corresponding move. It's highly unlikely this is the last Lopez has seen of the majors in 2018.

