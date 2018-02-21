Brewers' Jorge Lopez: May remain in bullpen
Lopez may remain in the bullpen this season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was previously reported that Lopez would return to starting this season, but new reports suggest that he may remain in the pen. He was moved to the bullpen at Double-A Biloxi in the middle of last season. The move was somewhat successful, as his 3.62 ERA as a reliever was nearly a run lower than the 4.61 ERA he posted as a starter, though his strikeout rate was actually higher as a starter (9.9 K/9) than as a reliever (7.7 K/9).
