Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Recalled from minors
Lopez was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Lopez will add a little extra depth to the Brewers' bullpen after taking the place of Nate Orf on the active roster. Over seven appearances in the big leagues this season, he's posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.78 WHIP.
