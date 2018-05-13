Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Lopez will take Alec Asher's spot on the roster and in the bullpen. The 25-year-old owns a 5.14 ERA and 5:4 K:BB through seven major-league innings this season, so he'll likely stick to lower-leverage situations during his time with the big club.

