Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Lopez came up to the big leagues to offer bullpen help, and he held his own in the majors. He gave up a run in a three-inning appearance Monday, striking out two and walking three. Now that he's unavailable to pitch for the next few days, he made for an obvious choice to send to the minors to make room for Christian Yelich to return from the disabled list. Lopez could be back in the majors soon, however, given his ability to throw multiple innings and relative experience in the big leagues.