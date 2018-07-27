Lopez was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The Brewers needed to clear a roster spot after recalling Orlando Arcia and plugging him into the lineup, and Lopez was the casualty in that case after a short cup of coffee with the big league club. Lopez tossed three scoreless and hitless innings in his one outing with the Brewers during his most recent call-up. He figures to be on a shortlist of relievers to be recalled the next time the Brewers need a fresh arm.

More News
Our Latest Stories