Lopez was optioned back to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

As expected, Lopez was shuttled back down to the minors after throwing 2.1 innings of relief during Wednesday's extra-innings loss. Lopez was saddled with the loss after giving up a walkoff hit to Starlin Castro. Look for him to be back in the Brewers' bullpen in the near future when more replenishments are needed.

More News
Our Latest Stories