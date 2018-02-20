Brewers' Jorge Lopez: Will return to starting
Lopez will return to starting in 2018, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lopez had moved from the rotation to the bullpen last season at Double-A Biloxi, finishing the year with 13 starts and a further 26 appearances out of the pen. He spent the winter starting games in the Dominican Winter League. The 25-year-old has made brief appearances at the big-league level in two of the last three seasons, starting two games in 2015 and appearing once out of the bullpen last season.
