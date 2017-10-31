Brewers' Jorge Ortega: Re-signs with Brewers
Ortega signed a minor-league deal with Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Ortega missed all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but has been pitching in the Arizona Fall League, allowing five runs over three innings pitched thus far. This is the first action he's seen since going under the knife. Ortega spent his 2016 season at Double-A Biloxi, posting an uncharacteristic 4.99 ERA 97.1 innings prior to his injury. He'll look to finish his rehab this winter, and will likely start next season at Double-A.
