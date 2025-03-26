Now Playing

The Brewers optioned Quintana to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quintana agreed to be optioned so that he could continue getting stretched out after signing in early March. The left-hander is likely looking at the second week of April for his season debut, though the Brewers have not confirmed an exact date for him to join the big-league rotation.

