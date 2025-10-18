Quintana took the loss Friday against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS after allowing three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one batter in two-plus innings.

Quintana was hardly able to get comfortable on the mound before Shohei Ohtani blasted a 446-foot home run against him to begin the first inning. Mookie Betts and Will Smith followed with a couple of singles and were brought home on a Tommy Edman single and Teoscar Hernandez groundout, respectively. Los Angeles wasn't able to score any more runs off Quintana, but consistent pressure forced the left-hander out of the game after just 49 pitches. With Milwaukee's season now over, the 36-year-old Quintana will turn his attention to free agency. He figures to receive a healthy amount of interest in the open market after posting a 3.96 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 131.2 innings in the regular season.