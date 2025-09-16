default-cbs-image
Quintana has been diagnosed with a mild left calf strain, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Quintana tweaked the calf during Sunday's start versus the Cardinals. He will play catch Tuesday, and the Brewers expect to have a better idea after that as to whether Quintana will be able to make his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis.

