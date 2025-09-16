Brewers' Jose Quintana: Diagnosed with mild calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana has been diagnosed with a mild left calf strain, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Quintana tweaked the calf during Sunday's start versus the Cardinals. He will play catch Tuesday, and the Brewers expect to have a better idea after that as to whether Quintana will be able to make his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday in St. Louis.
More News
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Dealing with calf issue•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Serves up grand slam in sixth loss•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Fans six in quality start•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Stumbles vs. Arizona•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Settles in after early trouble•
-
Brewers' Jose Quintana: Logs another quality start•