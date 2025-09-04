Quintana (11-5) notched the win Wednesday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

After tying a season high in runs allowed his last time out versus the Diamondbacks, Quintana bounced back with a quality start Wednesday. The six strikeouts were his most since Aug. 6 in Atlanta, and the quality start was the veteran southpaw's fourth in his last six outings. Quintana owns a steady 3.72 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 83:46 K:BB over 121 innings, and his next appearance lines up for a road tilt against the Rangers.