The Brewers placed Quintana on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder impingement.

Quintana experienced soreness in his pitching shoulder after his last start. While the Brewers had seemed optimistic about Quintana's ability to start this weekend on a few extra days of rest, the club has ultimately decided to put the southpaw on the IL. Quintana will be eligible for activation May 26, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready on that date. Tobias Myers has been recalled to take his roster spot and will also likely take Quintana's spot in the rotation.