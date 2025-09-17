The Brewers placed Quintana on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 15, due to a left calf strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quintana was able to play catch with no apparent issues Tuesday, which seemed set him up to make his next turn through the rotation this weekend in St. Louis. The veteran left-hander presumably didn't bounce back as expected and will instead end up missing the rest of the regular season. Quintana will be eligible to be reinstated Sept. 30, so he could be back on the active roster for the start of the playoffs with a minimum-length stay on the shelf.