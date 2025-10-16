Quintana is likely to pitch in Game 4 of the NLCS versus the Dodgers on Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quintana had been a candidate to see work in Game 3, but the Brewers will go with Aaron Ashby as the opener and Jacob Misiorowski as the bulk reliever Thursday. It's unclear whether Quintana will make a traditional start or serve in a bulk relief role Friday, but in either case he'll likely soak up most of the innings for Milwaukee in Game 4. The veteran southpaw tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in NLDS Game 3 against the Cubs in his lone appearance this postseason.