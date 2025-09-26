Brewers' Jose Quintana: Looks good in sim game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana (calf) threw 45 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Pat Murphy said he thought Quintana threw "fantastic" Friday. The left-hander is tracking toward being available for the start of the NLDS on Oct. 4. Quintana is recovering from a strained left calf and becomes eligible for reinstatement Tuesday.
