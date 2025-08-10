Quintana will start Monday's series opener against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quintana will be moved up a day to toe the rubber Monday, after he was initially set to go Tuesday. He'll swap spots in the rotation with Freddy Peralta, who will now line up to go opposite of Paul Skenes in Tuesday's matchup. The left-hander recorded a quality start Wednesday against Atlanta, tossing six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out a season-high seven batters. Quintana has struggled with the long ball recently, surrendering six home runs over his last four starts, something he'll look to correct against Pittsburgh.