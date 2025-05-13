The Brewers are listing Quintana (shoulder) as their probable pitcher for Saturday's game against the Twins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Initially, the team had planned to push Quintana back from Wednesday to Friday due to some soreness the lefty developed in his pitching shoulder after his last outing. However, it appears he'll receive an additional day of rest. Quintana will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and assuming that goes well, he'll take the hill Saturday.