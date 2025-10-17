Brewers' Jose Quintana: Officially named Game 4 starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana will start Friday's NLCS Game 4 against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Quintana became the obvious choice to take the ball in Game 4 after the Brewers opted to go with Aaron Ashby as the opener and Jacob Misiorowski as the bulk reliever in Game 3. The veteran lefty has made one appearance so far this postseason, tossing three scoreless innings in NLDS Game 3 versus the Cubs. He'll be tasked Friday with helping the Brewers stave off elimination.
