Quintana (shoulder) said Monday that he's feeling better and plans to throw a bullpen session Wednesday ahead of Friday's scheduled start versus the Twins, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Quintana felt left shoulder soreness following his last outing against the Rays, which resulted in the Brewers pushing the southpaw's next scheduled start back from Wednesday to Friday. While the Brewers believe giving Quintana a couple extra days of rest will be enough for him to overcome the shoulder issue, the club won't officially clear him until he throws a bullpen session Wednesday and recovers well from it Thursday.