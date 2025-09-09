Brewers' Jose Quintana: Serves up grand slam in sixth loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana (11-6) took the loss Monday against Texas, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out four.
Most of the damage was done courtesy of a Michael Helman grand slam in the fifth inning, though it was still Quintana's longest outing of the season. The veteran southpaw has lasted at least five innings in 13 of his last 14 starts. Quintana has put together a respectable 3.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 87:48 K:BB across 127.2 innings, and he's next scheduled to take the mound at home against the Cardinals over the weekend.
